The Berkshire Flyer returns for a third summer as a dedicated Amtrak service with expanded offerings

After two summers as a pilot program, the Berkshire Flyer is now an official, dedicated Amtrak service. It runs between Pittsfield and the city from June 21st through Labor Day weekend, leaving New York on Friday nights and returning Sunday afternoon. Amtrak Spokesperson Jason Abrams says riders will have an additional option this year.

“For the first time this year, we're offering a second train that goes to Pittsfield from New York on Sunday morning," Abrams told WAMC. "So you can still go on Friday and enjoy the weekend, or you can go on Sunday and have a day trip.”

Amtrak has been a WAMC underwriter. You can find out more about the Berkshire Flyer here.