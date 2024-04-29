© 2024
The Berkshire Flyer returns for a third summer as a dedicated Amtrak service with expanded offerings

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT
The Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center where Amtrak service operates in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center where Amtrak service operates in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The seasonal Berkshire Flyer rail service connecting Berkshire County to New York City is returning for another summer.

After two summers as a pilot program, the Berkshire Flyer is now an official, dedicated Amtrak service. It runs between Pittsfield and the city from June 21st through Labor Day weekend, leaving New York on Friday nights and returning Sunday afternoon. Amtrak Spokesperson Jason Abrams says riders will have an additional option this year.

“For the first time this year, we're offering a second train that goes to Pittsfield from New York on Sunday morning," Abrams told WAMC. "So you can still go on Friday and enjoy the weekend, or you can go on Sunday and have a day trip.”

Amtrak has been a WAMC underwriter. You can find out more about the Berkshire Flyer here.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
