News

Tickets on sale for second summer of Amtrak’s Berkshire Flyer service from NYC to Pittsfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
20220708_103824.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center where Amtrak service operates in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

After debuting last year, tickets for a weekend train service between New York City and Pittsfield, Massachusetts this summer are now on sale.

Amtrack spokesperson Jen Flanagan says the Berkshire Flyer’s popularity in 2022 with roughly 1,600 riders greenlit a second season starting May 26th.

“This is a service that we put on a pilot program last year, which started in July," Flanagan told WAMC. "We had great success with it last year, and we decided to bring it back again. This includes a train on Friday and a train on Sunday, and it gives customers the opportunity to get in between Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Manhattan.”

Flanagan says the Berkshire Flyer’s performance this year will determine whether Amtrak makes it permanent. The service makes stops throughout the Hudson Valley on its way between Manhattan and the Berkshires.

pittsfieldBerkshire FlyerAmtrak
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
