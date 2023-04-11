Tickets on sale for second summer of Amtrak’s Berkshire Flyer service from NYC to Pittsfield

Amtrack spokesperson Jen Flanagan says the Berkshire Flyer’s popularity in 2022 with roughly 1,600 riders greenlit a second season starting May 26th.

“This is a service that we put on a pilot program last year, which started in July," Flanagan told WAMC. "We had great success with it last year, and we decided to bring it back again. This includes a train on Friday and a train on Sunday, and it gives customers the opportunity to get in between Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Manhattan.”

Flanagan says the Berkshire Flyer’s performance this year will determine whether Amtrak makes it permanent. The service makes stops throughout the Hudson Valley on its way between Manhattan and the Berkshires.