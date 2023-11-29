Schenectady mayor vetoes budget plan

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy has vetoed the 2024 budget plan which the city council passed almost three weeks late.

McCarthy, who was elected to a fourth term earlier this month, says the council’s review process was flawed and criticized the body for removing a trash collection fee hike and cutting public safety funds. The council approved the $110 million plan by a 4-3 vote on November 20th. McCarthy had proposed a $111 million plan.

In a letter to Council President Marion Porterfield, a fellow Democrat, McCarthy says he looks forward to reviewing options that will produce a fair and balanced budget.

“My major concern and position have been and continues to be that there is adequate revenue to cover daily operations and debt service in the Water & Sewer Funds and a fair allocation of raising costs in Waste Collection,” McCarthy wrote.

When the budget passed, Porterfield said she didn't feel like the council got everything they wanted.

“And that's how budgets work," Porterfield said. "There's negotiation. But I'm satisfied with the final product, I believe we can move forward. And in addition to that, because of what's been predicted, I have proposed that we meet quarterly to make sure that as we proceed through this budget, that we're staying on task, that our spending is in line, that, you know, if we have to make any adjustments, that we do them in a timely manner.”