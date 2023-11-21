Schenectady City Council narrowly approves budget nearly three weeks late

A protracted budget season in Schenectady reached a milestone Monday — nearly three weeks late.

The city council passed a $110 million dollar budget proposal by a vote of 4 to 3.

Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy's proposed $111 million spending plan had been due November 1st but was held up for weeks of special meetings due to disagreements over police and fire overtime funding along with trash, water and sewer fee increases. The council removed the trash collection fee hike, and opted to cut the public safety funds.

Councilor Carmel Patrick voted against the budget. “The fact that it took so long for the City Council to come to a decision, the fact that we missed the deadline by which we're supposed to have made the decision, all of that might affect our bond rating and the fiscal stability and reputation of the city of Schenectady," Patrick said. "Basically, I was definitely not in favor of eliminating any funding from the police and fire overtime in terms of you know, what, what was suggested by the majority of the council. I'm nervous about what that might do in terms of public safety. Increasing the salary of the city council when you're cutting services, and I think cutting some of the positions that they cut, for example, a code enforcement officer or a lead risk assessor, that those kinds of things jeopardize the quality of the services that we bring to our residents.”

Council President Marion Porterfield said “I don't feel like we got everything we wanted. And that's how budgets work. There's negotiation. But I'm satisfied with the final product, I believe we can move forward. And in addition to that, because of what's been predicted, I have proposed that we meet quarterly to make sure that as we proceed through this budget, that we're staying on task, that our spending is in line, that, you know, if we have to make any adjustments, that we do them in a timely manner.”



Councilor Carl Williams agrees. "I'm looking forward to having these discussions quarterly, and then also evaluating some potential revenue areas within the city outside of just increasing fees that allow us to recoup some of the needed money to support some of our infrastructure investments in a manner that doesn't considerably tax or increase the financial burden on our residents," said Williams.

Councilor Doreen Ditoro also voted against the budget, which now goes to Mayor McCarthy. "I'm hopeful that the mayor will veto the budget. And we can go back, and again, bring in the department heads and each of them can explain the importance of the positions that were cut as far as the vacant positions that still need to be filled in our city and the overtime budget," Ditoro said.

McCarthy has not responded to requests for comment from WAMC.