Schenectady voters stick with Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy for fourth term

Democratic Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is heading to a fourth term.

McCarthy trounced opponents Republican Matt Nelligan and Ed Varno of the Working Families Party Tuesday, racking up 4,211 votes to Nelligan's 1,983. Varno, a retired Schenectady firefighter, finished a distant third with 363 votes.

"It's a wide margin. We virtually won every election district in the city of Schenectady," said McCarthy.

Seeking another four years, the mayor ran on his record, which includes annual tax reductions along with redevelopment of the city’s downtown and Mohawk Harbor, a former industrial area now home to the Rivers Casino and other amenities. Declaring victory at Hibernian Hall, McCarthy tipped his hat to voters he says recognized his accomplishments.

"It's without question a resounding victory," McCarthy said. "But at the same time, it's a humbling responsibility, where people have recognized the accomplishments that we have put together, where I happen to be the mayor and have had the opportunity to participate in that take some of the credit for that. It's the partnership at the other levels of government with our partners at the county level, the business community, organized labor, that have really put a impressive record in place."

Nelligan became chair of the city’s revived GOP committee in February 2022, and announced his run for mayor the following December. What may be McCarthy's most decisive victory to date hasn't dampened Nelligan's spirits.

Nelligan spoke with WAMC at Katie O’Byrne’s as his watch party began winding down.

Dave Lucas / WAMC Nelligan, who received an in-person endorsement from former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin in the waning days of the race, believes his team ran an influential campaign.



"It's a tough city, you know, four to one Democrat enrollment advantage. And tonight that showed up and, unfortunately, a lot apathy to a lot of people didn't show up to the polls. We did our best to engage them. But there wasn't a lot of races above us. So, look, I'm proud of the race we ran, we highlighted really important issues and we won't go away," Nelligan said.

Dave Lucas: "What do you think this means now for the Republican Party in Schenectady?"

"Well, look, the Republican Party's got 15% enrollment versus 50% for the Democrats," said Nelligan. "Tonight, I'm quite sure our number will exceed that by double or more. So in my mind, we've already reached out engaged new voters, engaged Democrats and blanks and other voters that normally don't vote Republican. We're gonna keep doing it."

McCarthy’s victory comes amid a battle with the city council, which missed the November 1st deadline to pass a city budget. The mayor has proposed a $111 million plan, with increases in trash, water and sewer fees.