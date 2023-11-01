Two Western Mass men arraigned for enticing a child

James Wojtkowski of Pittsfield and Jamie Wooldridge of Plainfield were arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on October 25th and 26th, respectively, for the two charges. Authorities say both were communicating with someone they thought was a 14-year-old in North Adams, but was in fact an undercover police officer. Spokesperson Julia Sabourin of the Berkshire DA’s office says Wojtkowski contacted who he thought was a young girl over Facebook in April 2023.

“The Defendant asked the girl about where she went to school, where she lived and if she could sneak out of her house," she said. "During their conversation, the Defendant asked about her sexual history and discussed preforming sexual acts on her. He also sent nude pictures of himself. The Defendant arranged to meet the girl in person at a set location.”

Wooldridge is accused of similar behavior from fall 2022 until October 2023.

“The conversations were sexual in nature and included requests for sexual acts, pictures, description of the girl’s body and that she wear certain lingerie at a planned future meeting," said Sabourin. "The Defendant also sent pictures of his erect penis covered by his sweatpants.”

Wooldridge was taken into custody in a sting operation, where he was found with two condoms and the phone used to carry out the communications.

Both men were issued a $25,000 cash bail.