Burlington City Council tackles a number of issues including extension of Vermont Air National Guard lease

The Burlington, Vermont City Council reviewed a number of issues during its meeting Monday evening including a renewal of a lease with the Vermont Air National Guard.

The meeting began with a work session on a District Energy Plan that would capture and distribute waste steam heat from the city’s McNeil generating plant. Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger said moving forward with the plan would provide substantial benefits to the city.

“The impact of the District Energy System would be to reduce commercial sector emissions in Burlington by 16 percent. We believe, continue to believe, this is the single largest intervention that we can make in the near term to reduce those commercial sector emissions. Secondly, and importantly, the creation of this system will support a key partner in the UVM Medial Center being able to move forward and grow in Burlington. And we have long known that the McNeil Plant itself is not an efficient plant. This is a major step towards efficiency of the McNeil Plant.”

No action was taken following the work session.

Among the most controversial items on the council’s agenda was authorizing the mayor to extend a lease agreement for 25 years between the city and the Vermont Air National Guard. A related Memorandum of Understanding would be implemented with the Vermont National Guard requiring reductions of greenhouse gas emissions and aircraft noise.

Dozens of residents commented during public forum. Many who were opposed focused on the F-35 jets based at the base, including Ward 2 homeowner Trav Frier.

“I just think the F-35 is too loud. I think now is our chance to say it’s too loud. You know it’s a very, very long lease and it’s a very, very loud jet.”

Resident Scott Baldwin was among those supporting the lease extension.

“The lease extension is not connected to the F-35’s no matter how much those against it say it is. A yes vote on this extension will demonstrate your seriousness about the city’s environmental commitments and whether we want to ensure the Air Guard’s presence in Vermont for decades to come.”

Although the current lease is valid until June 30, 2048, the Department of Defense requires that more than 25 years remain on a lease for a facility to receive military construction funding. If not extended nearly $51 million in funding for pending projects would be at risk.

During a presentation before the council vote Vermont Air Guard Wing Commander Colonel Dan Finnegan noted that the wing has changed aircraft on average every six to seven years.

“If history is any indication the F-35 will not be here in the years we’re talking about. Importantly we hope the investments we’re making to reduce our environmental impact and carbon emissions will pay forward into those outyears for generations toc come. As you may know all of our capital projects, including those green initiatives, are on hold pending this lease renewal.”

Leahy Burlington International Airport Director of Aviation Nic Longo noted the lease has implications for the airport’s commercial operations.

“VTANG provides the sole firefighting services at Leahy-BTV. This includes medical responses. Without VTANG aircraft rescue and firefighting service our annual budget at the airport would increase by approximately $3 million a year. These financial savings do go beyond even the fire department with savings in permitting fees, snow removal savings and even wildlife management services that the Air National Guard pays for.”

Council debate split along party lines. North District Independent Mark Barlow moved the measure to authorize the mayor to execute the lease.

“Renewing or not renewing the lease will not have any determinative effect on the use of F-35s by VTANG in my view. An extension is necessary to get the Air Force to make a $51 million capital investment to the base, $43 million of which are to support initiatives consistent with the council’s climate objectives, including $7.7 million in renewable energy and clean heating projects and $32 million for the construction of new net zero buildings.”

Ward 2 Progressive Gene Bergman discounted the arguments supporting the lease extension.

“Neither the firefighting nor the mutual aid are implicated directly in the lease extension. If we did not extend the lease, you still have a joint use agreement. The impact of the Guard’s mission is not uniformly beneficial. Real harm is being done. It’s being done to health. It’s being done to housing. And I believe it’s being done to economic activity as well.”

The lease agreement was approved on an 8 to 4 vote with all the Progressives on the council voting nay.

The Burlington City Council also passed a resolution requiring Neighborhood Planning Assemblies be open and accessible after a member of one of the ward assemblies quit due to one members refusal to recognize the individual’s preferred gender.

The city is in the path of totality for the April 2024 solar eclipse, and a public health and safety planning budget of $235,000 was approved.