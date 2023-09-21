New cluster of COVID cases confirmed at Holyoke Veterans' Home

The state of Massachusetts says 10 residents of the Holyoke Veterans’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19. All have mild symptoms or are recovering. The Executive Office of Veterans Services says the first veteran tested positive on September 16th.

Universal masking has been implemented throughout the facility, exposed staff members are tested daily and all residents who test positive are placed in an isolation unit. The Office says facility staff is holding meetings with families to update them on the cluster of cases. Families can visit the Veterans Home, but staff is discouraging outside visits at this time.

“The Executive Office of Veterans Services is actively monitoring the cluster of cases at the Holyoke Veterans Home, where ten residents have tested positive for COVID-19. We remain vigilant in monitoring the situation in Holyoke, recognizing that although we are past the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 is endemic, and cases will occur,” Secretary Jon Santiago said in a statement to WAMC Thursday. “Our team is taking a proactive and comprehensive approach while implementing evidence-based measures to provide the highest level of care. I wish those infected a speedy recovery and want to express my gratitude to all those working to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and staff.”

More than 80 veterans died at the facility in one of the nation’s worst COVID outbreaks, during the height of the pandemic. A five-year project is underway to build a new veterans’ home.