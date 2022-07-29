© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Soldiers' Home reforms agreed to by Massachusetts lawmakers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
Dozens of veterans died from COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldier's Home in the spring of 2020. The fumbled response at the onset of the outbreak led to numerous investigations and legislation to reform management and oversight of the state-owed long-term care facilities for veterans.

Changes are in response to 2020 deadly COVID outbreak

More than two years after a COVID-19 outbreak killed more than 80 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the Massachusetts legislature has agreed on a bill to overhaul the management and oversight of the state-owned long-term care facilities for veterans.

The legislation now headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk creates a new streamlined chain of command. It requires the superintendents of the facilities to be licensed nursing home administrators. Local boards of trustees will remain, but there will be a new statewide advisory council.

The bill creates an independent veterans’ advocate modeled after the state’s Office of the Child Advocate.

A working group will oversee implementation of the reforms.

State Senator John Velis of Westfield, whose district includes the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, helped negotiate the final bill. He will chair the new working group.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Velis.

Holyoke Soldiers' HomeHolyoke Soldiers' Home CoalitionJohn VelisCOVID-19 MassachusettsCOVID-19 long term care
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
