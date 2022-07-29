Soldiers' Home reforms agreed to by Massachusetts lawmakers

More than two years after a COVID-19 outbreak killed more than 80 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the Massachusetts legislature has agreed on a bill to overhaul the management and oversight of the state-owned long-term care facilities for veterans.

The legislation now headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk creates a new streamlined chain of command. It requires the superintendents of the facilities to be licensed nursing home administrators. Local boards of trustees will remain, but there will be a new statewide advisory council.

The bill creates an independent veterans’ advocate modeled after the state’s Office of the Child Advocate.

A working group will oversee implementation of the reforms.

State Senator John Velis of Westfield, whose district includes the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, helped negotiate the final bill. He will chair the new working group.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Velis.