Albany Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard dies with his status in the church, community in flux

Weeks after marrying a woman and seeking once again to leave the priesthood, former longtime Albany Roman Catholic Diocese Bishop Howard Hubbard died over the weekend.

Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard was hospitalized Friday after suffering a stroke. He died on Saturday at 84.

At age 38, Hubbard was appointed the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Albany in 1977, the youngest bishop in the country at that time, and served in the role until retiring in 2014 at age 75.

In a 2013 WAMC radio interview, Hubbard said he became interested in the priesthood as an altar boy at St. Patrick's in Troy, which closed in 2010.

"I grew up in the so called placid 50s," said Hubbard. "It was before the counterrevolution, if you will, before the sexual revolution. And I don't think it was the premium that's presently placed upon sexual intimacy. And certainly, I would have liked to have had a family of my own. But the idea of living a celibate life wasn't really overwhelming for me at that point in time. Obviously, being human being there are times when you would like to have a one to one relationship with another person. But when you've made a commitment to God and you've tried to be faithful to that commitment.”

During his time as bishop, Hubbard was responsible for 125 parishes that served some 360,000 Catholics residing in 14. A supporter of many social justice causes, Hubbard raised his profile as a "street priest" working in Albany's South End in the 1960s, where he founded Providence House, a referral and Crisis intervention center, and Hope House, a residential treatment center for adults and adolescents affected by chemical dependency.

In the 2013 interview, Hubbard was also asked about the clergy sexual abuse crisis, saying it had done irreparable harm to the church.

"And I also had to admit that there was a scandal involved, and we weren't desirous of putting out our dirty laundry on the line. And I didn't always have the transparency that should have been there and now is expected," Hubbard said. "And so I certainly made mistakes in dealing with it. But I can also say, the number one, I never tried to intimidate a victim, I never tried to, in any way discourage a victim from reporting the matter to law authorities. In fact, the initial complaints I got usually came from law enforcement wanted me to do something about the issue. And then when parents came off, and they didn't want law enforcement involved, they didn't want their son or daughter to be dragged through that. They wanted two things. They wanted an apology. And they wanted to be ensured that no one else would ever be subjected to that type of behavior on the part of a priest. But after the mid-1990s, especially when this became more well-known and sexual lawsuits were followed and high fines or penalties were sanctioned. It became much more about money and I don't deny that. “

Up until his death, Hubbard denied a number of claims that he sexually abused anyone, but while under oath in 2021, he acknowledged covering up child sex claims against other clergy.

A spokesperson for law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates tells WAMC Hubbard's death will have no effect on pending legal cases.

Hubbard made headlines recently when he revealed he had written the Vatican, telling the Holy See he had married and had “fallen in love with a wonderful woman who has helped and cared for me and who believes in me” after a number of health problems in recent years.

The Vatican denied his request to leave the priesthood.

According to NewsChannel13, the civil marriage between Hubbard and Jennifer Barrie took place in July.

In 2013 Howard pointed out that "for the first 1000 years of the church's history, there were married priests."

"We're now allowing priests who were married in a Protestant denomination, who convert to the church, they are able to function as a married priest in the church. So we do have examples presently of married priests in the church, and I think they're well accepted. And if the polls are accurate, and I believe they usually are, it indicates that most Catholics would be willing to be served by married priests. So I think is something that has to be very serious considered by the church,” said Hubbard.

In a statement, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger called his predecessor a priest, bishop, and friend, adding in part:

“As all priests are human, broken men, in need of redemption themselves from their own sins, we also pray for those who were in any way hurt or wounded by any priest they may have encountered.”

McVeigh Funeral Home in Albany says funeral arrangements are pending.