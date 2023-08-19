Former Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard dies after suffering stroke at age 84

Former Bishop of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese Howard Hubbard has died.

Hubbard was hospitalized Friday after suffering a stroke. He was 84.

Hubbard was appointed the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Albany in 1977 and served in role until retiring in 2014 at age 75.

Hubbard denied claims he sexually abused anyone, but acknowledged covering up child sex claims against other clergy while he was under oath in 2021.

In a statement, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger called his predecessor a priest, bishop, and friend, adding in part:

“As all priests are human, broken men, in need of redemption themselves from their own sins, we also pray for those who were in any way hurt or wounded by any priest they may have encountered.”

Hubbard earlier this month announced that he had married a woman in July and asked the Vatican to release him from the priesthood, a request that was denied.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Bishop Scharfenberger's full statement is provided below:

“The life of a priest is never about himself but for those whom he serves, to whom he is sent. As we commend our brother, Howard Hubbard, to the God of all mercy, we pray also for all those who, throughout the course of his life, as priest, bishop, and friend, were inspired and encouraged along their own journey, especially those who received the sacraments through his ministry. Priests are called to sanctify, to “make holy,” to lift others up to God. As all priests are human, broken men, in need of redemption themselves from their own sins, we also pray for those who were in any way hurt or wounded by any priest they may have encountered. We join with everyone who can see this moment as an occasion to pray for all priests, living and deceased, and those they serve, to lift up our minds and hearts to the one God who alone knows our hearts and seeks the salvation of us all.”

