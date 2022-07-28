Abuse survivor to meet with bishop after reaching settlement with Diocese of Albany

A man who recently reached a settlement with the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese over child sexual abuse will come together for an usual meeting with Bishop Edward Scharfenberger on Sunday.

Stephen Mittler agreed to a $750,000 settlement with the diocese, decades after he was abused as a child by a then-priest in August 1988.

Mittler, 47, brought his claim against the church under New York’s Child Victims Act.

Prior to this Sunday’s mass at the Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake, the Saratoga Springs resident will meet with Scharfenberger on the steps of the church – the same place he met his abuser nearly 34 years ago.

Mittler, who has not regularly attended mass since 1993, is planning to stay for the planned service.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany declined to comment on its settlement with Mittler or the upcoming meeting with the bishop.

