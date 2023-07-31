New Saranac Lake village manager and treasurer appointed

The mayor of Saranac Lake has appointed a new treasurer and village manager.

Last week, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise published details of a leaked police report detailing an altercation between Mayor Jimmy Williams and then-village manager Erik Stender on July 11th. Stender resigned after the incident.

In an op-ed Saturday in that newspaper, Mayor Williams acknowledged the altercation with Stender, writing “As you know, there was an argument between myself and the former Village Manager that was inappropriate. And I regret that. Period.”

He wrote that turnover is to be expected and that he had appointed village treasurer Bachana Tsiklauri to serve as village manager and deputy treasurer Patrick Murphy as treasurer.

Williams declined to speak with WAMC.

