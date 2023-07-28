Report: physical altercation with mayor led to Saranac Lake village manager's exit

More details have emerged about the sudden resignation of the Saranac Lake village manager earlier this month.

Citing a leaked police report, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise says village Mayor Jimmy Williams allegedly grabbed manager Erik Stender by the throat and slammed him against a wall on July 11.

Williams has declined to comment on the report, while Stender stands by his statements to police. No charges have been filed and village police closed the case since neither party wanted to press charges.

Enterprise reporter Aaron Marbone says many questions remain.