© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Northeast Report

Report: physical altercation with mayor led to Saranac Lake village manager's exit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
Saranac Lake village hall.
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Saranac Lake village hall.

More details have emerged about the sudden resignation of the Saranac Lake village manager earlier this month.

Citing a leaked police report, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise says village Mayor Jimmy Williams allegedly grabbed manager Erik Stender by the throat and slammed him against a wall on July 11.

Williams has declined to comment on the report, while Stender stands by his statements to police. No charges have been filed and village police closed the case since neither party wanted to press charges.

Enterprise reporter Aaron Marbone says many questions remain.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More