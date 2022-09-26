© 2022
Resolution to censure mayor on Saranac Lake village trustees’ agenda Monday night

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Saranac Lake
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Harrietstown Town Hall in Saranac Lake (file)

A Saranac Lake village trustee who was censured in June plans to put forth a motion to censure the mayor tonight.

On June 27th, the Saranac Lake Board of Trustees voted to censure fellow trustee Rich Shapiro for “persistent disruptive conduct.” At the time he said it was an effort to silence him.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that Shapiro will introduce a resolution at tonight’s meeting to censure first-term Mayor Jimmy Williams, saying he has “made demeaning and insulting statements about a fellow board member” and has “created a hostile work environment.”

The board meeting begins at 5:30.

Saranac Lake Jimmy Williams Rich Shapiro Saranac Lake Board of Trustees
Pat Bradley
Pat Bradley
