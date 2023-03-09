Renovated MVP Arena prepares to host Albany's first NCAA men's basketball tournament games since 2003
WAMC's Ian Pickus toured MVP Arena ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
MVP Arena readies for the return of March Madness.
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with MVP Arena GM Bob Belber ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The renovated atrium at MVP Arena in Albany.
The renovated atrium at MVP Arena in Albany.
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with MVP Arena GM Bob Belber.
The new media room at MVP Arena in Albany.
The new media room at MVP Arena in Albany.
The new media room in MVP Arena.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Siena is one of the hosts of the NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena in Albany.
One locker room at MVP Arena in Albany.
This locker room will host teams during the NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena in Albany.
WAMC's Ian Pickus checks out the new showers at MVP Arena.
The MVP Arena showers are designed for basketball player-sized users.
MVP Arena in Albany is preparing to host the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The hall of locker rooms at MVP Arena in Albany.
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with Albany County Executive Dan McCoy at MVP Arena in Albany.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
MVP Arena basketball hoops before March Madness begins.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Highlights from Capital Region sports history at MVP Arena.
MVP Arena celebrates some major concerts in its three-decade history.
A cell phone charging station at MVP Arena.
These new luxury seats are part of MVP Arena's renovations.
MVP Arena is preparing to host its first NCAA men's basketball tourney in 20 years.
A renovated sports bar in MVP Arena.
The Lia Lounge in MVP Arena
The Lia Lounge in MVP Arena.
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and James Anilowski of Tech Forward.
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
WAMC's Ian Pickus got a behind-the-scenes tour of MVP Arena as it prepares for the return of the NCAA Tournament.
MVP Arena in Albany is getting ready to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 20 years starting March 17. The Albany County-owned venue was supposed to host the tourney in March of 2020 until COVID canceled the entire bracket. It has undergone millions of dollars in upgrades in recent years.
Now, after several NCAA women’s basketball tournaments in Albany, the arena is getting ready to show off a number of upgrades to visitors from around the country during March Madness. Arena general manager Bob Belber and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy take us on a tour from the luxury suites to the locker rooms.