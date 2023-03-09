Renovated MVP Arena prepares to host Albany's first NCAA men's basketball tournament games since 2003

MVP Arena in Albany is getting ready to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 20 years starting March 17. The Albany County-owned venue was supposed to host the tourney in March of 2020 until COVID canceled the entire bracket. It has undergone millions of dollars in upgrades in recent years.

Now, after several NCAA women’s basketball tournaments in Albany, the arena is getting ready to show off a number of upgrades to visitors from around the country during March Madness. Arena general manager Bob Belber and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy take us on a tour from the luxury suites to the locker rooms.