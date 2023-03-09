© 2023
News

Renovated MVP Arena prepares to host Albany's first NCAA men's basketball tournament games since 2003

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
WAMC's Ian Pickus toured MVP Arena ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
1 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0143.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena readies for the return of March Madness.
2 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0167.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with MVP Arena GM Bob Belber ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
3 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0098.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The renovated atrium at MVP Arena in Albany.
4 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0109.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The renovated atrium at MVP Arena in Albany.
5 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0106.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with MVP Arena GM Bob Belber.
6 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0101.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The new media room at MVP Arena in Albany.
7 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0120.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The new media room at MVP Arena in Albany.
8 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0117.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The new media room in MVP Arena.
9 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0118.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.
10 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0123.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
11 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0124.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
12 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0125.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
Siena is one of the hosts of the NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena in Albany.
13 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0126.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
One locker room at MVP Arena in Albany.
14 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0130.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
This locker room will host teams during the NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena in Albany.
15 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0131.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus checks out the new showers at MVP Arena.
16 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0132.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The MVP Arena showers are designed for basketball player-sized users.
17 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0133.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena in Albany is preparing to host the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
18 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0134.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The hall of locker rooms at MVP Arena in Albany.
19 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0137.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with Albany County Executive Dan McCoy at MVP Arena in Albany.
20 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0140.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
21 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0142.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
22 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0146.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
23 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0147.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena basketball hoops before March Madness begins.
24 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0141.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
25 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0150.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
26 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0152.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
27 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0151.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and County Executive Dan McCoy ahead of the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
28 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0158.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0160.jpg
29 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0160.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
Highlights from Capital Region sports history at MVP Arena.
30 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0157.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena celebrates some major concerts in its three-decade history.
31 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0161.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
A cell phone charging station at MVP Arena.
32 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0163.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
These new luxury seats are part of MVP Arena's renovations.
33 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0171.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena is preparing to host its first NCAA men's basketball tourney in 20 years.
34 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0166.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
A renovated sports bar in MVP Arena.
35 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0172.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The Lia Lounge in MVP Arena
36 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0173.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
The Lia Lounge in MVP Arena.
37 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0174.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
WAMC's Ian Pickus tours MVP Arena with GM Bob Belber and James Anilowski of Tech Forward.
38 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0208.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
39 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0210.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0211.jpg
40 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0211.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
41 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0215.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
42 of 44  — Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
Taliah Salahuddin
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
43 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0212.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
44 of 44  — MVP Arena-Basketball/IMG_0218.jpg
Taliah Salahuddin

WAMC's Ian Pickus got a behind-the-scenes tour of MVP Arena as it prepares for the return of the NCAA Tournament.

MVP Arena in Albany is getting ready to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 20 years starting March 17. The Albany County-owned venue was supposed to host the tourney in March of 2020 until COVID canceled the entire bracket. It has undergone millions of dollars in upgrades in recent years.

Now, after several NCAA women’s basketball tournaments in Albany, the arena is getting ready to show off a number of upgrades to visitors from around the country during March Madness. Arena general manager Bob Belber and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy take us on a tour from the luxury suites to the locker rooms.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
