At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.

If you’ve ever been a tourist in Atlanta (home to the Coca-Cola factory) or the Bay Area (where Jelly Belly jelly beans are made), you might be picturing my visit to Polar. But it wasn’t exactly the same setup: no gift shop, no catwalk for tourists beyond the reach of the assembly line. Instead, Polar executive vice president Christopher Crowley took me on a tour of a round-the-clock factory that has been in his family for 140 years.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013.
