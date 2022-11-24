At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
1 of 17 — IMG_2940.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
2 of 17 — IMG_2953.jpg
WAMC's Ian Pickus interviews Polar's Christopher Crowley at the factory in Worcester.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
3 of 17 — IMG_2935.jpg
WAMC's Ian Pickus interviews Polar's Christopher Crowley at the factory in Worcester.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
4 of 17 — IMG_2974.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
5 of 17 — IMG_2942.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
6 of 17 — IMG_2939.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
7 of 17 — IMG_2918.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
8 of 17 — IMG_2924.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
9 of 17 — IMG_2976.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
10 of 17 — IMG_2970.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
11 of 17 — IMG_2971.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
12 of 17 — IMG_2957.jpg
Inside the Polar factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
13 of 17 — IMG_2929.jpg
Inside the Polar Seltzer factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
14 of 17 — IMG_2956.jpg
Inside the Polar Seltzer factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
15 of 17 — IMG_2963.jpg
Inside the Polar Seltzer factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
16 of 17 — IMG_2937.jpg
Inside the Polar Seltzer factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
17 of 17 — IMG_2938.jpg
Inside the Polar Seltzer factory in Worcester, Mass.
WAMC/Ian Pickus
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
If you’ve ever been a tourist in Atlanta (home to the Coca-Cola factory) or the Bay Area (where Jelly Belly jelly beans are made), you might be picturing my visit to Polar. But it wasn’t exactly the same setup: no gift shop, no catwalk for tourists beyond the reach of the assembly line. Instead, Polar executive vice president Christopher Crowley took me on a tour of a round-the-clock factory that has been in his family for 140 years.