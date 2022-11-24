At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern

Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.

If you’ve ever been a tourist in Atlanta (home to the Coca-Cola factory) or the Bay Area (where Jelly Belly jelly beans are made), you might be picturing my visit to Polar. But it wasn’t exactly the same setup: no gift shop, no catwalk for tourists beyond the reach of the assembly line. Instead, Polar executive vice president Christopher Crowley took me on a tour of a round-the-clock factory that has been in his family for 140 years.