Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner pleads guilty to identity theft

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published January 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
Jason Schofield as seen in this Facebook photo he shared.

A former Rensselaer County elections commissioner has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.

Republican Jason Schofield resigned last month after it was reported that he planned to plead guilty to the 12-count indictment. Schofield was arrested in September by the FBI on charges that he illegally used voter information in the 2021 elections. The Justice Department says Schofield admitted that for each absentee ballot application, he falsely certified that he was the voter requesting the ballot.

The Republican-led county legislature had appointed Schofield to a second four-year term earlier in December.

The 43-year-old faces up to 60 years in prison at sentencing in May.

Schofield’s arrest came as part of a sweeping investigation into ballot fraud in Rensselaer County. Last June, Republican Troy City Councilor Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned after pleading guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in 2021.

Jim Levulis
Jim Levulis is WAMC's Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition.
