Rensselaer County elections commissioner charged with unlawfully using voter information

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published September 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
A Rensselaer County elections commissioner has been charged with unlawfully using voter information to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York says Republican Jason Schofield faces 12 counts for illegally using names and dates of birth in connection with absentee ballot applications in the 2021 primary and general elections.

The 42-year-old was arraigned Tuesday and released on his own recognizance.

Authorities allege Schofield took possession of absentee ballots issued to voters, brought the ballots to the voters, and had them sign absentee ballot envelopes but not actually vote, allowing Schofield or another person to cast votes in their names.

Schofield has not responded to a request for comment.

In June, Republican Troy City Councilor Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned after pleading guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in 2021.

