Troy city councilor pleads guilty to ballot fraud, agrees to resign

Troy City Councilor Kim Ashe-McPherson has pleaded guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in last year’s election. The Republican from District 2 chairs the council’s public safety committee.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York says Ashe-McPherson has agreed to resign from the council within 30 days as part of her plea deal.

Councilor Sue Steele and Mayor Patrick Madden, both Democrats, said the guilty plea was shocking, disgraceful and disappointing and called on Ashe-McPherson is resign immediately.

“These actions – intended to change the outcome of local elections – damage the institution of the City Council and further erode confidence in the election process and frankly, government in general. They also call into question the legitimacy of several close Troy City Council elections of recent years," Madden said in a statement. “We also understand that this was not an isolated event and that several other employees of Rensselaer County are also under federal investigation."

The Times Union reports the guilty plea is part of a wider federal investigation into ballot fraud in Rensselaer County.

Madden is recommending that Steven Figueroa, who lost to Ashe-McPherson, fill the District 2 seat.

"He has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to the residents of North Central, particularly the youth, and will serve them well on the Council," Madden said. "Mr. Figueroa ran for this seat in the last election, and one cannot discount the very real possibility that he would have been elected without the involvement of potentially fraudulent ballots."