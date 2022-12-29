Rensselaer County Legislature: Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield resigns ahead of reported guilty plea

The Rensselaer County Legislature says it has accepted the immediate resignation of County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield.

The announcement on Twitter Wednesday night came after the Times Union reported that the Republican plans to plead guilty to criminal charges next month in connection with a Justice Department investigation into voter fraud.

Schofield was arrested in September by the FBI on charges that he illegally used names and dates of birth in connection with absentee ballot applications in the 2021 primary and general elections. The Republican-led county legislature appointed Schofield to a second four-year term earlier this month.

The New York state attorney general is also investigating. In June, Republican Troy City Councilor Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned after pleading guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in 2021.