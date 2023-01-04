Lamont delivers State of the State address as Connecticut legislative session begins

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont was sworn in for his second term today and then delivered his State of the State address.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz kicked off the first day of the legislative session after she and Governor Lamont were officially sworn back in for another term earlier in the day.

Lamont, a Democrat, expanded on his narrow 2018 margin of victory when he won re-election in November, and before a joint convention of the General Assembly in Hartford, the mood at the outset was light.

“Unlike Washington, we have a Speaker of the House,” Lamont joked.

Lamont urged lawmakers to work together by reaching across the aisle and keeping their focus on Connecticut. Democrats control the House and Senate.

“All right, so time marches on. I feel like I better hurry up. Maybe I’m a little less guarded, a little more blunt,” he said. “And I’m feeling a little more urgency to get to yes. Also tell you, getting older is kind of liberating.”

Hoping to carry the state’s COVID-19 recovery into the new term, Lamont said Connecticut must make the most of the moment.

“I still worry like heck about COVID. But I worry even more that we will lose the opportunity as a state and as a country to lift families up. So the next four years should focus more on recovery, and less on rescue. Less need for lifelines, and more focus on ladders.”

Lamont said the days of overdue state budgets and legislative gridlock are in the past.

“Thanks to our collective efforts, the era of Connecticut's permanent fiscal crisis is over,” he said.

Going forward, the governor says the state must build more housing, help employers fill open positions, grow the tax base, and confront climate change.

“After many years of unfilled promises, now is the time to enact a meaningful middle class tax cut, a meaningful tax cut,” he said.

As he wrapped up, Lamont reminded the audience that he had gone viral at his last inaugural ball.

“10,000 tweets saying ‘Governor, never dance in public ever again,’” he said. “But it’s my party and I’ll dance if I want to. God bless the dancing State of Connecticut!”

Three new statewide officeholders were also sworn in Wednesday. State Comptroller Sean Scanlon, State Treasurer Erick Russell and Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas – all Democrats – each took the oath of office, thanking their family and friends as well as Connecticut’s residents.

Scanlon called the experience awe-inspiring.

“As divisive as our politics may be, as fractious as things may be, this is the beauty and essence of what we have always done in Connecticut and in this democracy,” he said. “And it’s awe-inspiring to see a room full of people so committed to service, who are so committed to the state, and who believe that the best days of Connecticut are ahead.”

Also returning for a second term is Attorney General William Tong.

“Giving me the opportunity for the last four years to fight for you and your families every single day, and I can only promise that we are going to fight even harder over the next four,” Tong said.

