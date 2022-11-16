Some key staff changes as Gov. Lamont preps for second term

As Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont prepares to embark on a second four-year term, his administration is undergoing some personnel changes.

Lamont, a Democrat, cruised to a second term by defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski for the second straight election.

At the capitol in Hartford Tuesday, he announced some staff changes for the next term.

“It's gonna be a smooth transition. But look, different people bring different styles to the job. And we grow into that,” Lamont said.

Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and General Counsel Nora Dannehy are leaving their posts. Jonathan Dach, who has served as Lamont’s policy director, will take over for Mounds.

Natalie Braswell, appointed by the governor as state comptroller when Kevin Lembo resigned last year, will become Lamont’s general counsel.

Mounds spoke first.

“Governor, you gave a kid from East Harford the ability to serve his state. You trusted me, you relied on me. But you wouldn't believe how much I learned from you. Because of your optimism, and your passion, your purpose. It was very easy to be your Chief of Staff. Because you always put the people of Connecticut first. And I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as your chief of staff during probably one of the most pinnacle moments in our state's history,” he said.

Braswell says she’s happy to recede from the limelight after serving as interim comptroller.

“My year as comptroller has been a whirlwind, both exhilarating and oftentimes exhausting. But it's only strengthened my commitment to our state and my sincere belief that better days are ahead,” she said. “Governor Lamont and his administration have been great partners during my tenure as we work to lower health care costs support workers address inequalities across the state, including in state government.”

Democrat Sean Scanlon is the incoming comptroller after being elected November 8th.

Lamont says there will be more personnel announcements in the coming weeks.

But before he is sworn in in January, there’s the possibility of a special session this month.

Lamont told reporters he is willing to extend the state’s gas tax holiday, which is scheduled to expire November 30th after being in effect since April.

