CT Gov. Lamont signs bill suspending 25-cent gas tax

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed emergency legislation into law that will suspend a 25-cent-per-gallon state gasoline tax from April 1 to June 30 in order to give motorists some relief at the pump.

The new law signed Thursday also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That’s in addition to the one typically held in August for back-to-school shoppers.

Furthermore, the bill provides free bus service between now and June 30.

Connecticut is the latest state to suspend its gas taxes to give drivers a break from high prices, the result of pandemic-induced inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.