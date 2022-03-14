CT Gov. Lamont proposes tax holidays to address inflation

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has met with state legislative leaders to discuss ways to combat record-high inflation. The Democrat said Monday one idea is a holiday on the 25-cent excise tax on gas.

“We’d like to get that holiday kicking in as soon as we can, hopefully within a week,” Lamont said. “We want to make that available all the way through June 30. And I’d like to see if we can get that done on a bipartisan basis, provide immediate relief for Connecticut drivers at the pump.”

The governor’s office says the holiday would cost the state $90 million. Other ideas include a sales tax holiday on clothes for one week in April instead of in August and free bus service in April. The proposals, which Lamont says would cost $100 million overall, need approval from the Democratic-led legislature.

Governors in New York and Vermont have expressed skepticism about suspending their states' gas taxes.