© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT Gov. Lamont proposes tax holidays to address inflation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published March 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
A gas station in Colonie, NY.
Jim Levulis
/
A gas station in Colonie, NY.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has met with state legislative leaders to discuss ways to combat record-high inflation. The Democrat said Monday one idea is a holiday on the 25-cent excise tax on gas.

“We’d like to get that holiday kicking in as soon as we can, hopefully within a week,” Lamont said. “We want to make that available all the way through June 30. And I’d like to see if we can get that done on a bipartisan basis, provide immediate relief for Connecticut drivers at the pump.”

The governor’s office says the holiday would cost the state $90 million. Other ideas include a sales tax holiday on clothes for one week in April instead of in August and free bus service in April. The proposals, which Lamont says would cost $100 million overall, need approval from the Democratic-led legislature.

Governors in New York and Vermont have expressed skepticism about suspending their states' gas taxes.

Tags

News Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
See stories by Jim Levulis