© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
COVID MA by County Sept 2022.png
State of Massachusetts
/
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting

Western Massachusetts has the state’s highest daily COVID-19 case rates through the end of September.

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time.

Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to the beginning of the cold season and the school year.

“We still have our contact tracing team," he told WAMC. "We have one designated person that takes care of that, and then we also have our public health nurse, who also answers the contact tracing as well. So, we're available for our city residents with any questions with contacting COVID. And so we also have at-home test kits available there, we encourage the residents to come in and even stuck up in for the winter season.”

Cambi recommends residents get the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Tags
News COVID-19
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More