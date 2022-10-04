Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time.

Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to the beginning of the cold season and the school year.

“We still have our contact tracing team," he told WAMC. "We have one designated person that takes care of that, and then we also have our public health nurse, who also answers the contact tracing as well. So, we're available for our city residents with any questions with contacting COVID. And so we also have at-home test kits available there, we encourage the residents to come in and even stuck up in for the winter season.”

Cambi recommends residents get the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster.