Sen. Warren visits North Adams for Hoosic River revitalization funding meeting

The Hoosic River travels through North Adams through increasingly dilapidated concrete flood control chutes.

“We have a public safety problem in the first instance, and then we also have an economic development opportunity in their downtown," said Democratic Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden District State Senator Adam Hinds. “This has been a project that's been 15 years in the making. Since the original flood chutes were put in in the 50s, and now we've been watching, year after year, more of the big retention walls falling. So that's a major problem. The problem that we've confronted is, it's a big project. And so, in the range of possibly $150 million to $200 million. And so that points to federal dollars, especially because of the Army Corps of Engineers’ involvement. And so having the senator here today to work through a partnership and how we can make that happen has been critical and having her presence has been really vital.”

After a sit-down in North Adams city hall, Warren said she hears the community’s cry for help loud and clear.

“Right now, the federal government is looking for good infrastructure projects," said the senator. "And right here in North Adams, we have a great infrastructure project. We just got to make sure that everybody in Congress gets on board and helps get the funding through. And it's not a matter of, let's get it through in five years or six years or eight years. As the mayor has said, we need this right now. First step is planning, second step is to actually break ground and start in on making the changes that need to be made.”

The senator noted that the long-awaited feasibility study that would kick off a sweeping transformation to downtown North Adams is just the beginning.

“Then it's got to be, get it bid out, and then put the money in so that we can actually break ground and start the work," said Warren. "So this is partly about getting folks in Congress socialized to this project, so that they understand the importance of the project starts with the feasibility study. But we need those next steps lined up right behind it to put the money in place to bid the project and begin the work.”

By law, Congress must pay for half of the $3 million study. To cover the other half, the Berkshire legislative delegation has secured $1 million in a state bond bill and North Adams has vouched for the remaining $500,000.

“It's just time that we need to safeguard our community, and flood control is the first, and we take care of the safety, then we work on beautification," said Mayor Jennifer Macksey. "Therefore, that leads to economic development down the road.”

Warren said building consensus among legislators will be vital to eventually finding the funding.

“The next move will be to talk to the rest of the delegation, Congressman [Richard] Neal and Senator [Ed] Markey, make sure that we're all looking at this in the same direction, and, frankly, that we're all looking at the same part of the federal budget to get the funding," said Warren. "Then it's to talk on our side about the other senators, making sure that we've got some support from our friends in New York, our friends in Vermont, to remind them the importance of this river for all of our states.”

Hinds says the renewed Hoosic River revitalization effort is well-timed.

“The state has received $9 billion in federal infrastructure bill money, and we also have been bonding for our General Government Appropriations," he said. "So we have an opportunity, and it's just, it's really valuable to have the senator here with us today to figure out how all these pieces come together.”

Josh Landes / WAMC Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren meets with local leaders and activists in North Adams city hall on August 26th, 2022.

The man running to replace Hinds in the state Senate in 2023, Democratic State Representative Paul Mark of the 2nd Berkshire District, shared his own takeaway from the meeting.

“I think I was really struck by the comment that the Army Corps of Engineers was essentially saying, kind of like ‘It's A Wonderful Life,’ that George, you're worth more dead," he laughed. "It would be, it would cost them less money to rebuild North Adams after a horrible flood than it would be to invest right now.”

For local activists who have long advocated for the restoration of the Hoosic River, Warren’s visit was significant.

“I definitely believe the senator understands the importance of this project. And by important, I mean, it is a safety project. But at this point in the fledgling renaissance of North Adams, this 21st century design of a flood control project can also be an economic development driver. And she got that," said Hoosic River Revival board of directors president and founder Judy Grinnell. “North Adams is a still struggling mill town. It's on its way. I feel we are on the cusp of really being a most interesting, vibrant city. But having a water project would really do it.”