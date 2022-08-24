Maloney, Tonko coast against Democratic Congressional primary challengers

Two New York congressmen in our region held off Democratic primary challengers on Tuesday, setting the stage for November’s general election.

In a closely-watched race, Hudson Valley Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney beat New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi in the 17th House District. Biaggi, the granddaughter of a former congressman, had the backing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she ran to Maloney’s left.

With Republicans hoping to flip the seat too, Maloney became a target for progressives as well when he decided to run in the new district, displacing first-term Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who ran and lost a New York City primary instead.

Maloney, from Cold Spring, within the new boundaries, has represented the 18th District since 2013 and chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Maloney spoke at a victory party Tuesday, addressing Biaggi’s supporters.

“I know you’re disappointed. I know this is not the outcome you wanted,” he said. “But our differences are far smaller than a primary campaign would have you believe. And if I’ve disappointed you, and if I’ve angered you, then please know that I’ve also heard you. I’ve seen your passion. I know that you want a country and a politics that’s better. And I pledge myself to that.”

In his victory speech, Maloney turned to the general election, where he’ll face Republican State Assemblyman Mike Lawler of Rockland County.

“Tonight, common sense won. Mainstream won. Democrats won, candidates who are going to get results and bring home the win. Tonight, the Democratic Party continues to capture the center while the Republicans continue to run down a rabbit hole to the right. Am I right?” Maloney said. “While they’re calling to defund the FBI, while they’re ignoring the attacks on our democracy, while they are fighting against the veterans health care we delivered in the closing days of the Congress. While they vote against cheaper prescription drugs, while they vote against helping people pay their health insurance premiums.”

Lawler, who was unopposed in the GOP primary, congratulated Maloney on his victory but said his “neighbors literally can’t afford another two years of him in Congress.”

"And I think voters all across this district are looking for common sense and balance to be restored at every level of government," Lawler told WAMC Wednesday. "Right now we have one-party rule in Washington and it has destroyed our economy and frankly divided our country like never before."

To the north, Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko of the 20th district won a rare Democratic primary against Rostislav Rar. Tonko has been in Congress for seven terms after a long tenure in the state Assembly.

Tonko says he’s been part of the Biden era’s success, pointing to the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill. He spoke on a Zoom call with reporters late Tuesday.

“Tonight I think is evidence of that sort of partnership that we have. I love this job, I love solving problems as an engineer in politics,” Tonko said. “And I do with great passion enjoy the opportunity to respond to people’s needs, to serve the needs of constituents.”

Tonko’s hometown of Amsterdam was removed from the 20th district in the latest round of reapportionment, but an effort by local officials to keep Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs together in the same district prevailed.

In November, Tonko will have a rematch against Republican Liz Joy, who has embraced false claims about the 2020 election and other conspiracies. Tonko was asked if he’ll change his message or campaign style for the general election.

“No, I think I’ll just remind people that as an engineer I love to problem solve, I love to respect science and go forward with facts,” Tonko said. “They need to guide us in this whole effort. And show a huge respect and regard for the Constitution. We are proud of our democracy and we need to make sure that country first be the approach.”

After Tonko’s victory, Joy tweeted that Tonko is a career politician and claimed without evidence that he favors “criminals over law abiding citizens.” Tonko defeated Joy in 2020 with 61 percent of the vote.

