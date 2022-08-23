NY Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney survives primary challenge

Hudson Valley Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney beat New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the 17th House District seat. The Associated Press called the race for Maloney around 10 p.m.

Maloney has represented the 18th District since 2013 and currently chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He’ll face Republican State Assemblyman Mike Lawler of Rockland County in November.

“I congratulate Congressman Maloney on his primary victory, but will work day and night to defeat him on Tuesday, November 8," Lawler said in a statement Tuesday night. "My neighbors literally can’t afford another two years of him in Congress.”

Biaggi has served in the state Senate since 2019, representing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.

With Republicans hoping to flip the seat, Maloney became a target of the progressive left and Biaggi as well when he decided to run in the new 17th district, displacing first-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who ran in New York City instead.