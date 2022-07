The full New York City Ballet company is at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, New York this week with six performances featuring the timeless works of Balanchine and Robbins, as well as the return of Merce Cunningham’s Summerspace and SPAC debuts by Jamar Roberts and Pam Tanowitz.The week kicked off with NYCB On and Off Stage and closes with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”To tell us more we are joined by dancer Indiana Woodward.

