© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner with Sean Patrick Maloney

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
Provided
/
Official Portrait
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

American consumers are unhappy about rising costs.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded May 2.

Tags

The Roundtable Congressional CornerSean Patrick MaloneyCongressman Sean Patrick Maloney
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock
Related Content
Load More