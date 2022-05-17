Congressional Corner with Sean Patrick Maloney

Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
It’s an even year, which means another Congressional election looms.In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded April 25.
Vermont Congressman Peter Welch has his eyes on the upper chamber. In today’s Congressional Corner, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded May 2.
Vermont’s Washington delegation is about to change. In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House, wraps up her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded April 20th.
President Biden and his party are facing headwinds this fall. In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Peter Welch wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded May 2.