Ezra Watson drops out of Democratic primary race

Ezra Watson has dropped out of the Democratic primary campaign for New York’s 21st District Congressional seat.

Watson, of Saratoga Springs, announced his campaign late last year, telling WAMC he was running because he is concerned about the gradual erosion of peoples’ rights.

“And I just wanted to be a bastion of our democracy and put myself into the game.”

Watson failed to collect the required number of signatures to be placed on the Democratic primary ballot. He told the Glens Falls Post-Star he hopes to run in the general election as an independent.

Matt Putorti and Matt Castelli remain on the June 28th Democratic primary ballot, hoping to challenge Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.