Bridie Farrell ends Congressional campaign

Democratic Congressional candidate Bridie Farrell is ending her campaign for New York’s 21st district seat.

Farrell announced via social media that after a review of new district maps she determined that Republicans now have a 23- instead of an 8-point advantage and she no longer sees a way for a Democrat to unseat Republican Elise Stefanik.

“The new maps that came out put the district just so far in a Republican leaning way that I just think it’s just going to be very, very difficult for a Democrat to come out on top of that.”

Farrell is not currently endorsing any of the remaining Democrats in the Congressional race.