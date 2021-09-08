© 2021
News

Former CIA Officer And Counterterrorism Official Matt Castelli Announces NY-21 Congressional Bid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published September 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
Screenshot of campaign launch video

A former CIA officer and counterterrorism official is the latest candidate to launch a bid to unseat New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of the 21st District. Matt Castelli, who worked in both the Obama and Trump administrations, announced his bid for the Democratic nomination in a video Wednesday. The Saratoga County resident took aim at the actions of Stefanik – the number three House Republican in her fourth term – following the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A spokesperson for Stefanik called Castelli a “far-left Dem” and criticized Castelli for mentioning the 9/11 attacks in his campaign announcement as a reasoning for his career path.

Democrats Matt Purtori, Bridie Farrell and Ezra Watston are also running for the seat. Republican Lonny Koons has also announced a bid.

