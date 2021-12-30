© 2022
Vermont Air Guard planning night training flights

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 30, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST
Vermont Air Guard F-35 does a fly-over before landing at Burlington
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Vermont Air Guard F-35 does a fly-over before landing at Burlington

The Vermont Air National Guard has scheduled night training sessions during the first week of January.

The Vermont Air Guard regularly updates the public when it plans night F-35 fighter jet training missions.

Flying out of Burlington, the latest night flights are scheduled for Tuesday, January 4th through Saturday, January 8th between 4 and 8 p.m.

The guard says the fighter wing will continue afternoon F-35 training missions between 12:30 and 3:30 and no morning flights are planned.

The Vermont Guard says the night training is required to meet U.S. Air Force requirements and proficiencies.

