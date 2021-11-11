Lang tapped as new Lanesborough town administrator

Joshua Lang of Bedford, Pennsylvania will fill the vacancy left by Kelli Robbins, who resigned in June.

Select board member Gordon Hubbard explained the town’s choice.

“[Lang] has a variety of experiences in county government in Pennsylvania," Hubbard told WAMC. "He comes with a wealth of experience in dealing with finance and other facets of government. Plus, he has a lot of energy. He's got good ideas and innovations that will help move our town forward.”

Lang’s salary is expected to be around $80,000 once contract negotiations are finalized. He’s expected to start in mid-December.