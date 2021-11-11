© 2021
Lang tapped as new Lanesborough town administrator

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST
Lanesborough, Massachusetts has chosen its next town administrator.

Joshua Lang of Bedford, Pennsylvania will fill the vacancy left by Kelli Robbins, who resigned in June.

Select board member Gordon Hubbard explained the town’s choice.

“[Lang] has a variety of experiences in county government in Pennsylvania," Hubbard told WAMC. "He comes with a wealth of experience in dealing with finance and other facets of government. Plus, he has a lot of energy. He's got good ideas and innovations that will help move our town forward.”

Lang’s salary is expected to be around $80,000 once contract negotiations are finalized. He’s expected to start in mid-December.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
