Journalist probes Prestige Limo and the remaining questions from 2018 Schoharie tragedy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published January 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, was charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed in Schoharie
Patrick Dodson for WAMC
/
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, was charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed in Schoharie

Although the tragedy has inspired public vigils, reforms to state and federal law, and ongoing civil litigation, many questions remain about the limo crash in October 2018 that killed 20 people in Schoharie.

At the center of the case is the mysterious family that owns the limousine company whose unsafe vehicle had been hired that fateful day.

In the latest issue of New York magazine, journalist Ben Ryder Howe writes about the Hussain family’s long and clouded history in the Capital Region and beyond.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
