Journalist probes Prestige Limo and the remaining questions from 2018 Schoharie tragedy

Although the tragedy has inspired public vigils, reforms to state and federal law, and ongoing civil litigation, many questions remain about the limo crash in October 2018 that killed 20 people in Schoharie.

At the center of the case is the mysterious family that owns the limousine company whose unsafe vehicle had been hired that fateful day.

In the latest issue of New York magazine, journalist Ben Ryder Howe writes about the Hussain family’s long and clouded history in the Capital Region and beyond.