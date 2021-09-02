© 2021
News
Northeast Report

Limo Operator In Deadly 2018 Schoharie Crash Avoids Prison With Plea Deal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis,
Lucas Willard
Published September 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
Nauman Hussain (seen here in a black suit and black face mask) walks outside Schoharie High School Sept. 2, 2021.
Lucas Willard
/
Nauman Hussain (seen here in a black suit and black face mask) walks outside Schoharie High School Sept. 2, 2021.

The former operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Naumann Hussain entered his plea at a hearing held Thursdy at the Schoharie High School, due to the large crowd in attendance.

About 100 people attended the hearing, which included victim impact statements from family members of those killed in the crash. Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine, will not serve any time in prison under the deal. He’s to receive 5 years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Families of the victims – who have expressed outrage with the outcome – have also filed civil suits against Hussain and other entities including the State of New York.

Kyle and Mary Ashton lost their son in the crash.

"[We're] disappointed. A lot of failure on the part of the state and a lot of other people, we feel," said Kyle Ashton.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery spoke briefly with reporters after the hearing this afternoon.

"We have an ethical duty to make sure we protect the process, and I take that ethical duty very seriously. But I thank you for coming here, and I hope that justice was served," said Mallery.

An attorney for Hussian said Hussian would have more to say at sentencing.

Born and raised in Eden, NY, Jim has been WAMC's Associate News Director since October 2016. Since 2020, Jim has hosted WAMC's main news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief for three years. Jim is also the producer of the podcast A New York Minute In History. He previously worked as a reporter, producer and anchor at WAER, an NPR member station in Syracuse. He has experience in Top 40 radio and has spent time with NPR member station WBFO and CBS-affiliate WIVB-TV, both in Buffalo.
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
