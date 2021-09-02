Limo Operator In Deadly 2018 Schoharie Crash Avoids Prison With Plea Deal

The former operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Naumann Hussain entered his plea at a hearing held Thursdy at the Schoharie High School, due to the large crowd in attendance.

About 100 people attended the hearing, which included victim impact statements from family members of those killed in the crash. Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine, will not serve any time in prison under the deal. He’s to receive 5 years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Families of the victims – who have expressed outrage with the outcome – have also filed civil suits against Hussain and other entities including the State of New York.

Kyle and Mary Ashton lost their son in the crash.

"[We're] disappointed. A lot of failure on the part of the state and a lot of other people, we feel," said Kyle Ashton.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery spoke briefly with reporters after the hearing this afternoon.

"We have an ethical duty to make sure we protect the process, and I take that ethical duty very seriously. But I thank you for coming here, and I hope that justice was served," said Mallery.

An attorney for Hussian said Hussian would have more to say at sentencing.