Ulster County Exec Signs Plastic Bag Ban Bill

By Allison Dunne 33 minutes ago
  • Ulster County Legislator Tracey Bartels (left) and Ulster County Executive Mike Hein (right) hold a signed copy of the bill known as “The Bring Your Own Bag Act”
    Ulster County Legislator Tracey Bartels (left) and Ulster County Executive Mike Hein (right) hold a signed copy of the bill known as “The Bring Your Own Bag Act”

In New York, the Ulster County executive has signed a plastic bag ban that will go into effect next summer.

Democratic Ulster County Executive Mike Hein says “The Bring Your Own Bag Act” applies to stores covered under the measure, banning them from providing single-use plastic carryout bags and requiring them to charge $0.05 for each recyclable paper bag provided to customers. The law is set to take effect on July 15, 2019. Hein says the bill’s legislative sponsors have agreed to amend the act before the effective date to include a provision that would exempt low-income families from paying the $0.05 fee. In addition, there will be a public education campaign. Hein says Ulster becomes the 13th municipality and only county in New York to adopt such legislation.

Tags: 
Ulster County Executive Mike Hein
Plastic Bag Ban
plastic bags
banning plastic bags

Related Content

NY Panel Lists Plastic Bag Options, Makes No Recommendation

By Jan 16, 2018
Taber Andrew Bain/Flickr

A state panel created to study how to reduce the environmental impact of disposable plastic grocery bags has released a report, but makes no recommendation.

Vermont Considers Restricting Disposable Plastic Bags

By Apr 10, 2017
londonista_londonist/Flickr

Vermont legislators are considering proposals aimed at curbing the use of plastic shopping bags.

New York Task Forces Issues Recommendations To Reduce Plastic Bag Waste

By Jan 14, 2018

A New York task force focused on combatting pollution caused by single-use plastic bags has submitted recommendations to Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers.

Blair Horner: Ring In The New Year – But Without The Plastic, Bags That Is

By Blair Horner Dec 25, 2017


As the holiday shopping season hits its peak, not only are consumers buying lots of gifts, they are accumulating an incredible number of plastic bags.  Combined with the ongoing plastic bag use, New Yorkers gets an incredible number of plastic bags – almost always for one, and only one-time, use.  According to the Cuomo Administration, “residents use 23 billion plastic bags annually.  A significant number of these bags make their way into the environment causing litter and damaging wildlife, which can be seen within our waterways, along our streets and in our oceans and lakes.  Moreover, these bags do not biodegrade – they persist for years.”

Ulster County Exec Signs Order To Reduce Greenhouse Gases

By Allison Dunne Aug 11, 2018
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Mike Hein

The Ulster County executive has signed an executive order concerning the environment.

Ulster County Legislature Approves Ashokan Rail Trail Funding

By Allison Dunne Jul 18, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Ulster County Legislature Tuesday night voted to approve funding for the construction of the Ashokan Rail Trail. The county executive and trail enthusiasts have been working toward this for years. Opponents lament the project’s approval and say legal battles may not be over.

River Advocates Organize Annual Cleanup, Call For Stopping Trash At The Source

By Sep 27, 2018
WAMC

Volunteers will fan out along the length of the Connecticut River in New England over the next two days September 28th and 29th to collect tons of trash.

Massachusetts Legislature Again Leaves Plastic Bag Use Up To Cities And Towns

By Aug 28, 2018

Massachusetts lawmakers have decided once again not to enact a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags by retail stores.