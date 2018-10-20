Ulster County Exec Signs Plastic Bag Ban Bill

In New York, the Ulster County executive has signed a plastic bag ban that will go into effect next summer.

Democratic Ulster County Executive Mike Hein says “The Bring Your Own Bag Act” applies to stores covered under the measure, banning them from providing single-use plastic carryout bags and requiring them to charge $0.05 for each recyclable paper bag provided to customers. The law is set to take effect on July 15, 2019. Hein says the bill’s legislative sponsors have agreed to amend the act before the effective date to include a provision that would exempt low-income families from paying the $0.05 fee. In addition, there will be a public education campaign. Hein says Ulster becomes the 13th municipality and only county in New York to adopt such legislation.