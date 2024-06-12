© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

Joey Chestnut attempts the impossible

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Keith Strudler
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:55 PM EDT

Rarely does a story hit as near and dear to my heart as this one. It’s the convergence of two of my longtime interests – eating contests and being a vegetarian. So when these worlds collided in a controversy that will rock the landscape of competitive eating, it’s like manna from heaven. 

For those who haven’t heard the story, and I assume that’s most of you, the longtime reigning champion at the July 4th Nathans Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Joey Chestnut will not be allowed to compete this year. That decision came from Major League Eating, the organizing body that oversees competitive eating. And no, that’s not made up. Chestnut has won 16 in total and eight consecutive Mustard Belts and holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. He is the Tiger Woods of competitive eating, an American hero that has overwhelmed all comers both domestic and from abroad, including a well-publicized feud with his former nemesis Takeru Kobayashi of Japan who won six Nathans belts of his own. Chestnut is one of the few competitive eaters that has name recognition outside of the cultish fan scene of the sport. And he’s the star draw at one of America’s most bizarre sporting rituals. 

Only now, all the adoring fans that flock to Coney Island on Independence Day won’t see Joey Chestnut shove his face with enough hot dogs to feed a school picknick. You’ll see guys like Crazy Legs Conti and Eater X. But not Joey Chestnut, the greatest eater to ever lift a fork. He’s been banned from competing because he agreed to a sponsorship deal with, if you can believe this, Impossible Foods. The company that makes the plant based Impossible Burgers and vegan Impossible Hot Dogs. Yes, the man who is synonymous with gluttonous consumption of processed meat is now a spokesperson for fake meat, an existential threat for everyone in the animal processing industry. 

According to Major League Eating and Nathans, signing with a rival brand is a no no. Essentially, competitors have to pledge hot dog brand exclusivity. So no Oscar Meyer or Hebrew National or Impossible. And let’s leave aside the fact that there is no way you can possibly enjoy any hot dog consumed at around six a minute. 

There’s a lot to digest here. First, let’s address the notion of whether competitive eating is actually a sport, which feels central to the dispute. Without going into the sociology of the issue, I’ll simply say that when I was in college and on the track team, we created a race where you ran two miles across campus and ate a meal at each of the six dining halls before finishing with a lap around the track. It was the hardest sporting event I’ve ever competed in. And it wasn’t because of the running. So from that highly unscientific example, I say yes, the hot dog eating contest is a sport, and Joey Chestnut is a world class athlete. 

Second, and more critical to this story, should Major League Eating be able to ban its star competitor because he’s trying to make some extra money and save a few animals in the process? This gets to the heart of what it actually means to be a sport, more than any definition of physical skill and competition. Competitive eating and really any professional sport exist because they’ve created a confluence of athletic prowess, spectator interest, and corporate support. Football may be a sport, but the NFL is a business. Meaning that the Nathans Hot Dog eating contest isn’t designed simply to find out who can ingest the most franks in one sitting. It’s to generate revenue and build ROI for sponsors. So when your top dog publicly promotes another company’s product – one made of plants, for God’s sakes – it tends to defeat that general purpose. It’s like when the USA Basketball Dream Team refused to wear Reebok logos on the medal stand. Which means that Joey Chestnut and Michael Jordan may have more in common than just being the greatest ever in their respective sports. 

What’s the future look like for Joey Chestnut and competitive eating? I’d be surprised if he, along with his new sponsor, don’t try to build a new eating competition of their own. You know, one up Nathans with an Impossible crown. It might take a few years to catch on, which I think is okay. Because unlike hot dogs, revenge is a dish best served cold.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.
Sports
Keith Strudler
See stories by Keith Strudler
Related Content
  • Sports
    The Rorschach Test of women’s basketball
    Keith Strudler
    For the sake of clarity, I will not pretend to be a longstanding fan of the WNBA or someone with deep knowledge about women’s basketball, pro or college. I say this in no way as a value statement, but because I don’t want to pretend I bring decades of insight and context, other than what I can offer as a sports fan and sports academic. To be honest, I’d say the same thing about pro hockey or boxing. My perspective is fairly distant, and I don’t want to be perceived as an interloper.
  • Sports
    Birmingham Southern’s final baseball game
    Keith Strudler
  • Sports
    College sports and lily pads
    Keith Strudler
    For an organization that seemingly went unchanged for well over 100 years, the NCAA does seem to be evolving quickly. Perhaps it’s the classic lily pad phenomenon. Even though you only see a few lily pads on the surface, the reality is that the pond is about to be completely covered. So even though it seemed like college sports was barely ever going to change, in reality, a seismic shift was long underway.
  • Sports
    Roasted
    Keith Strudler
    If you’re a fan of the American version of the TV show The Office, you likely remember an episode where Michael Scott makes all his employees do a celebrity roast of him. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t go as planned and ends up something of an unmitigated disaster with a lot of hurt feelings.
Load More