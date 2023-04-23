© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/22/23

By Lucas Willard
Published April 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023:

Song: Suggestion
Artist: Fugazi
Album: Fugazi

I Am the Resurrection
The Stone Roses
The Stone Roses

Sub-culture
New Order
Low-Life

Dark and Bright
Blind Idiot God
No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

Cosmic Surfin'
Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki, and Tatsuro Yamashita
Pacific

Give/Take
Porridge Radio
Every Bad

Kicks
Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby

Girl After Girl/Waltz Across Texas
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert

A Higher Power
Jonathan Richman
I, Jonathan

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More