WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/22/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023:
Song: Suggestion
Artist: Fugazi
Album: Fugazi
I Am the Resurrection
The Stone Roses
The Stone Roses
Sub-culture
New Order
Low-Life
Dark and Bright
Blind Idiot God
No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music
Cosmic Surfin'
Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki, and Tatsuro Yamashita
Pacific
Give/Take
Porridge Radio
Every Bad
Kicks
Lou Reed
Coney Island Baby
Girl After Girl/Waltz Across Texas
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert
A Higher Power
Jonathan Richman
I, Jonathan