WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/22/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023:

Song: Suggestion

Artist: Fugazi

Album: Fugazi

I Am the Resurrection

The Stone Roses

The Stone Roses

Sub-culture

New Order

Low-Life

Dark and Bright

Blind Idiot God

No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

Cosmic Surfin'

Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki, and Tatsuro Yamashita

Pacific

Give/Take

Porridge Radio

Every Bad

Kicks

Lou Reed

Coney Island Baby

Girl After Girl/Waltz Across Texas

Alex Chilton

Like Flies on Sherbert

A Higher Power

Jonathan Richman

I, Jonathan