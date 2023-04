Playlist as aired on April 1st, 2023:

Young Soul/Arms #1

Sundays & Cybele

On the Grass

Have a Cigar/Wish You Were Here

Pink Floyd

Wish You Were Here

Just Shadows

Parquet Courts

Sympathy for Life

Sinai

Om

Advaitic Songs

Heroes

David Bowie

Heroes

Here Comes Ezra/Visions

Jeff Parker

The New Breed

Southern Rise

Black Flag

No Age: A compilation of instrumental SST music