Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 25th, 2023:

Moon Rocks

Talking Heads

Speaking in Tongues

Brown Rice/Malkauns

Don Cherry

Brown Rice

Ode to an African Violet/Concerto for Philodendron and Pothos

Mort Garson

Mother Earth's Plantasia

Dragon Breath/The Same Reply

Carla dal Forno

You Know What It's Like

Casino

Al di Meola

Casino