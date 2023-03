Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 18th, 2023:

Marlene

Todd Rundgren

Something/Anything?

No Trace

Carla dal Forno

Look Up Sharp

Turiya & Ramakrishna

Alice Coltrane

Ptah the El Daoud

Something New

Codeine

Dessau

Dyin' Crapshooters Blues/Lonesome Graveyard

Michael Hurley

Ancestral Swamp

Tears of Rage

The Band

The Best of the Band

Exit Flagger

Guided By Voicers

Propeller

Smoke (E.F.S. No. 59)

Can

Flow Motion