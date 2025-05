In 2004, Historian Russell Shorto published “The Island at the Center of the World,” a book about Manhattan and the role of the Dutch in making New York (and America) what it is today. His new book, “Taking Manhattan: The Extraordinary Events That Created New York and Shaped America,” continues the story.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded at The Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, New York in an event presented by Oblong Books.