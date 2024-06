Could you forgive a person who committed a crime? Could you forgive an attempted murderer? Would you trust an overworked legal system to decide your fate? Who decides if someone gets to have a clean slate, and when? These are the questions at the heart of the newest novel, "Days of Wonder," by Caroline Leavitt, the bestselling author of "Cruel Beautiful World," "With or Without You," and "Pictures of You."

