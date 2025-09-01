© 2025
The Best of Our Knowledge
The Best Of Our Knowledge

Immigration and back-to-school

By Lucas Willard
Published September 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education and research.

Under President Donald Trump’s push to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School is providing advice to families who are concerned about their children during back-to-school season.

And an organization representing public school districts in New York has published a report to assist districts attract teachers during a national shortage.

The Best Of Our Knowledge Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law SchoolNew York Public School Districts
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
