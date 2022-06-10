1655: Snowpack and drought across the West

There’s a spot atop California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains where research on snowpack and rain began more than 70 years ago.

At one point, there were several labs up and running in the area. Now, just one associated with the University of California-Berkeley and helmed by Dr. Andrew Schwartz is collecting information on related to drought in the West. Recently, the researcher penned an essay titled “I’m a Scientist in California. Here’s What Worries Me Most About Drought.,” which ran in the New York Times. In the piece, Schwartz deciphers data from the past winter and spring, while laying out various futures for the West.

There are connections to be made between the snowpack and the increasingly devastating fire season in California. But also a knotty relationship among flooding, changes in the landscape and inhabitability.

“Land surfaces, snow melt patterns and the climate have all changed since many of these models were developed, which means they’re missing crucial pieces of today’s water puzzle,” Schwartz writes in the Times essay, while discussing how assessments and planning today could be falling short.

He advocates for large-scale investment in research, so that population centers in “water-scarce” areas remain inhabitable. But Schwartz also figures that at this point, “[r]ather than investing in body armor, we’ve been hoping that the trigger won’t be pulled.” It’s a perspective that makes his research even more pertinent today.