© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1655: Snowpack and drought across the West

Published June 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
tboooksnowpack
Courtesy Andrew Schwartz
/
Dr. Andrew Schwartz, of the University of California Berkeley, works in a lab perched atop California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains.

There’s a spot atop California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains where research on snowpack and rain began more than 70 years ago.

At one point, there were several labs up and running in the area. Now, just one associated with the University of California-Berkeley and helmed by Dr. Andrew Schwartz is collecting information on related to drought in the West. Recently, the researcher penned an essay titled “I’m a Scientist in California. Here’s What Worries Me Most About Drought.,” which ran in the New York Times. In the piece, Schwartz deciphers data from the past winter and spring, while laying out various futures for the West.

There are connections to be made between the snowpack and the increasingly devastating fire season in California. But also a knotty relationship among flooding, changes in the landscape and inhabitability.

“Land surfaces, snow melt patterns and the climate have all changed since many of these models were developed, which means they’re missing crucial pieces of today’s water puzzle,” Schwartz writes in the Times essay, while discussing how assessments and planning today could be falling short.

He advocates for large-scale investment in research, so that population centers in “water-scarce” areas remain inhabitable. But Schwartz also figures that at this point, “[r]ather than investing in body armor, we’ve been hoping that the trigger won’t be pulled.” It’s a perspective that makes his research even more pertinent today.

Pertinent links
“I’m a Scientist in California. Here’s What Worries Me Most About Drought.”
Central Sierra Snow Lab homepage
“New era of research at snow lab reveals similarities to an unlikely place”
“California's Sierra Nevada sees record snowfall. It needs even more”

Tags

The Best Of Our Knowledge Climate Change
Stay Connected
Dave Cantor
See stories by Dave Cantor
Related Content
  • Jeff Griggs
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1654: How do you teach comedy?
    Dave Cantor
    Jeff Griggs helps explain some important concepts that underpin improv comedy, as well as how different teachers might offer unique approaches to the craft.
  • MikePierce
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1653: How to think about student debt
    Dave Cantor
    Mike Pierce serves as executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center and joins The Best of Our Knowledge to discuss the economic impact of student loans, what NPR reporting might mean for reforms of the loan system and why he first became interested in the topic.
  • Brian Buma
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1652: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"
    Bob Barrett
    Climate change, shrinking wildlife habitats, rising sea levels, and vanishing species. These are big, important ideas that deserve a proper exploration—just the type of revealing journey you will experience in "The Atlas of a Changing Climate." It’s the work of Brian Buma, an assistant professor of Quantitative Biology at the University of Colorado. Dr. Buma is also an affiliate professor at the University of Alaska. His explorations and wanderings around the globe have been featured in National Geographic.
Load More