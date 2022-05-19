© 2022
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1652: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"

Published May 19, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
Dr. Brian Buma
Dr. Brian Buma

Climate change, shrinking wildlife habitats, rising sea levels, and vanishing species. These are big, important ideas that deserve a proper exploration—just the type of revealing journey you will experience in "The Atlas of a Changing Climate." It’s the work of Brian Buma, an assistant professor of Quantitative Biology at the University of Colorado. Dr. Buma is also an affiliate professor at the University of Alaska. His explorations and wanderings around the globe have been featured in National Geographic.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with life in a warming sea.

