© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1653: How to Think About Student Debt

Published May 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
MikePierce
Courtesy Mike Pierce
/
Mike Pierce serves as executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.

During his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden had an eye on student-loan debt relief.

While there hasn’t been large-scale forgiveness, Biden has continued the pause on repayments that the Trump administration began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; it’s latest iteration is set to expire on Aug. 31. But as 45 million Americans carry more than $1.7 billion in debt, calls for wiping out a portion of it have grown more regular, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren advocating for $50,000 per person to be cleared. Biden, during his campaign, cited $10,000 as a possible number.

Further complicating the discussion are forgiveness programs that borrowers have been enrolled in for decades. An NPR story reported by Cory Turner indicated that loan servicers “weren't uniformly tracking borrowers’ progress toward loan cancellation, and some weren't tracking their progress at all.”

Mike Pierce worked on the student debt issue while at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and now serves as executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. The nonprofit organization aims to conduct research on the issue that leads to fair and transparent conduct on the part of the loan industry. He joins The Best of Our Knowledge to discuss the economic impact of student loans, what Turner’s reporting might mean for reforms of the loan system and why he first became interested in the topic.

Pertinent links

The Student Borrower Protection Center homepage

“Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report and years of complaints”

“Biden administration gives more borrowers chance of debt cancellation”

“U.S. forgives 40,000 student loans, provides aid to 3.6 million more”

Tags

The Best Of Our Knowledge higher education
Stay Connected
Dave Cantor
See stories by Dave Cantor
Related Content
  • Brian Buma
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1652: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"
    Bob Barrett
    Climate change, shrinking wildlife habitats, rising sea levels, and vanishing species. These are big, important ideas that deserve a proper exploration—just the type of revealing journey you will experience in "The Atlas of a Changing Climate." It’s the work of Brian Buma, an assistant professor of Quantitative Biology at the University of Colorado. Dr. Buma is also an affiliate professor at the University of Alaska. His explorations and wanderings around the globe have been featured in National Geographic.
  • 9781616208936.jpg
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1651: You gotta have heart
    Bob Barrett
    When Bill Schutt writes a book, it tends to get messy, at least his non-fiction books. His first was called “Dark Banquet” which dealt with vampire bats and other creatures who feed on blood. To follow that up he write “Cannibalism – A Perfectly Natural History” which dealt with…well I think you know what that dealt with. Now he is back with a volume that every living creature can identify with. It’s called “Pump – A Natural History of the Heart." Bill Schutt is a zoologist, Emeritus Professor of Biology at LIU Post and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.
  • Science of James Smithson Book Cover
    The Best of Our Knowledge
    #1650: Discoveries from the Smithsonian founder
    Bob Barrett
    The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. It is a beloved part of American culture. But its founder, a British scientist named James Smithson, never once set foot on American soil. So, who would do that? Steven Turner tried to find out. Turner is the author of the book “The Science of James Smithson – Discoveries from the Smithsonian Founder." While researching Smithon’s science he also learned a lot about Smithson’s personality. Steven Turner is a historian of science and curator emeritus of physical sciences at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Load More